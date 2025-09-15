2025 Emmy Awards: The Studio sets records, Noah Wyle’s long-awaited win, other winners

On September 14, 2025, the personalities who shaped television gathered at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

It was a night of history-making wins, record-breaking sweeps, and fresh faces cementing their place in television history.

'The Studio' set a new record with 13 wins, the most ever for a comedy in a single year, while Noah Wyle finally earned his first Emmy nearly three decades after his breakout on medical drama ER.

Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest winner in a major acting category at the Emmys for his brilliant performance in 'Adolescence'.



With milestones across drama, comedy, and limited series, the 2025 Emmys celebrated the perseverance of veterans in reinventing themselves and the emergence of a new generation.

Below is a full list of winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Drama Categories

Outstanding Drama Series — The Pitt

Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Noah Wyle

Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Merritt Wever, Severance

Comedy Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series — The Studio

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series — Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie -

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Variety, Talk, and Specials

Outstanding Talk Series — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series — Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) — SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) — Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Other Categories

Outstanding Animated Program — Arcane

Outstanding Television Movie — Rebel Ridge

Records and milestones at the 2025 Emmys