2025 Emmy Awards: The Studio sets records, Noah Wyle’s long-awaited win, other winners

On September 14, 2025, the personalities who shaped television gathered at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
It was a night of history-making wins, record-breaking sweeps, and fresh faces cementing their place in television history.
'The Studio' set a new record with 13 wins, the most ever for a comedy in a single year, while Noah Wyle finally earned his first Emmy nearly three decades after his breakout on medical drama ER.
Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest winner in a major acting category at the Emmys for his brilliant performance in 'Adolescence'.
With milestones across drama, comedy, and limited series, the 2025 Emmys celebrated the perseverance of veterans in reinventing themselves and the emergence of a new generation.
Below is a full list of winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
READ ALSO: Derek Dixon vs. Tyler Perry: The $260 million scandal rocking Hollywood
Drama Categories
Outstanding Drama Series — The Pitt
Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Noah Wyle
Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Britt Lower, Severance
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Merritt Wever, Severance
READ ALSO: Nollywood’s YouTube Casting Debate: Why popular faces still matter
Comedy Categories
Outstanding Comedy Series — The Studio
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Seth Rogen, The Studio
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
RECOMMENDED: What’s New on Netflix in September 2025: 10 movies and shows to look out for
Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series — Adolescence
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie -
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Variety, Talk, and Specials
Outstanding Talk Series — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series — Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live) — SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) — Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Other Categories
Outstanding Animated Program — Arcane
Outstanding Television Movie — Rebel Ridge
Records and milestones at the 2025 Emmys
The Studio set the record for most wins by a comedy series in a single year with 13.
Noah Wyle finally won his first Emmy after decades of nominations, making his victory one of the evening’s most emotional highlights.
Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever Emmy winner in a major acting category at age 15.
Jean Smart extended her legacy with another win for Hacks, further cementing her as one of the greatest Emmy-winning actresses of all time.