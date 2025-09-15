Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Emmy Awards: The Studio sets records, Noah Wyle’s long-awaited win, other winners

15 September 2025 at 13:52
The 2025 Emmys celebrated the perseverance of veterans in reinventing themselves and the emergence of a new generation.
2025 Emmy Awards: The Studio sets records, Noah Wyle’s long-awaited win, other winners
2025 Emmy Awards: The Studio sets records, Noah Wyle’s long-awaited win, other winners

On September 14, 2025, the personalities who shaped television gathered at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

It was a night of history-making wins, record-breaking sweeps, and fresh faces cementing their place in television history.

'The Studio' set a new record with 13 wins, the most ever for a comedy in a single year, while Noah Wyle finally earned his first Emmy nearly three decades after his breakout on medical drama ER.

Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest winner in a major acting category at the Emmys for his brilliant performance in 'Adolescence'.

With milestones across drama, comedy, and limited series, the 2025 Emmys celebrated the perseverance of veterans in reinventing themselves and the emergence of a new generation.

Below is a full list of winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Derek Dixon vs. Tyler Perry: The $260 million scandal rocking Hollywood

Noah Wyle wins Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at 2025 Emmys

Drama Categories

  • Outstanding Drama Series — The Pitt

  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Noah Wyle

  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Britt Lower, Severance

  • Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

  • Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

  • Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Merritt Wever, Severance

READ ALSO: Nollywood’s YouTube Casting Debate: Why popular faces still matter

ADVERTISEMENT
Seth Rogen won the Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at 2025 Emmy Awards

Comedy Categories

  • Outstanding Comedy Series — The Studio

  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever Emmy winner in a major acting category at age 15

RECOMMENDED: What’s New on Netflix in September 2025: 10 movies and shows to look out for

ADVERTISEMENT

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series — Adolescence

  • Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie -
    Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

  • Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Variety, Talk, and Specials

  • Outstanding Talk Series — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • Outstanding Scripted Variety Series — Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

  • Outstanding Variety Special (Live) — SNL50: The Anniversary Special

  • Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) — Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Other Categories

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Outstanding Animated Program — Arcane
    Outstanding Television MovieRebel Ridge

Winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Records and milestones at the 2025 Emmys

  • The Studio set the record for most wins by a comedy series in a single year with 13.

  • Noah Wyle finally won his first Emmy after decades of nominations, making his victory one of the evening’s most emotional highlights.

  • Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever Emmy winner in a major acting category at age 15.

  • Jean Smart extended her legacy with another win for Hacks, further cementing her as one of the greatest Emmy-winning actresses of all time.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.