Malta Guinness Brings Goodness and Energy to Campuses Nationwide with Trace In The City2025!

Get ready, Nigeria! The campus scene is about to come alive with music, fun, and unstoppable energy!

Malta Guinness, the premium malt drink loved by many across Africa for fuelling greatness and positive vibes, is teaming up with Trace Naija for Trace In The City2025, a nationwide campus tour set to light up universities across Nigeria. The tour will blend entertainment, education, and wellness, creating unforgettable experiences that nourish the moment and celebrate youth creativity.

From Ibadan to Abuja, Calabar, Uyo, and Lagos, Trace In The City is bringing an explosion of excitement to campuses, the tour kicked off at the University of Ibadan on October 14, and will then be moving to University of Abuja (October 21), University of Calabar (October 24), University of Uyo (October 28), and wrapping up with a grand finale at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on October 31.

At every stop, Malta Guinness will deliver non-stop fun through interactive booths where students can unwind, play exciting games like ludo and ayo, enjoy ice-cold cans of Malta Guinness, and take part in The Malta Guinness Steppers Challenge and win mouthwatering prizes. Each campus also gets to show their school spirit and earn bragging rights by racking up as many points when they can by visiting the Malta Guinness World of Goodness area.

The vibes will only get hotter with Trace Naija’s line-up of music, comedy, and campus talent showcases that celebrate the unstoppable spirit of Nigerian youth.

So, get your squad ready and bring your best energy, because when Goodness Meets Energy, great things happen!

Follow the tour online with #MaltaGuinnessXTraceInTheCity for updates, highlights, and giveaways.