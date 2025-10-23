Kim Kardashian Opens up on Brain Aneurysm Caused by Her Messy Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation during the premiere episode of Season 7 of The Kardashians on Hulu. The 45-year-old reality star disclosed that doctors had discovered a small brain aneurysm during a routine MRI.

And Kim believes the discovery was triggered by the stress from her chaotic divorce from Kanye West.

As reported by TMZ, Kim had gone in for a standard medical scan when doctors spotted what they described as a “little aneurysm.” While she didn’t show outward symptoms, the finding shook her.

The SKIMS founder is told that stress can sometimes play a role in the development of aneurysms, a connection Kim instantly linked to the mental and emotional turmoil of her split from Kanye.

Per Mayo Clinic, brain aneurysm is a “bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain”. It's also known as a cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. It can be life-threatening if it ruptures, leading to internal bleeding.

Even when small and unruptured, an aneurysm can serve as a serious health warning, especially for someone who has spent the past few years in a pressure cooker of public scrutiny, business demands, and personal breakdowns.

The Divorce That Never Really Ended

Kim and Kanye’s divorce played out like a slow-motion implosion in front of the world. The two stars initially got married in a fairytale wedding held in May 2014.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

But by January 2021, news of their separation and imminent divorce surfaced in the media.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19, 2021, before finalizing their separation in November 2022.

For years, Kim stood by Ye through controversies, outbursts, and mental health battles.

Kanye West

But by her own admission, she eventually reached breaking point, saying Kanye showed “no motivation” to get the help he needed.

Now, it appears the aftermath of that union continues to haunt her.

During the episode, the billionaire also explained that not only did the divorce from Kanye push her to her emotional limits, but it also took a visible toll on her body.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West will make a combined $222 million this year alone and are collectively worth over $500 million, according to Forbes. Their high net worths allow them to dabble in the luxury real estate market.

She revealed that her psoriasis, a chronic skin condition, flared up again due to the stress.

In her confessionals, Kim admitted she sometimes felt she was “super, super protecting” herself and her kids from the chaos that surrounded her marriage.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were all aglow for the Vogue 100 Festival in London.

She even admitted in the episode that she once believed she had Stockholm Syndrome, which is the psychological phenomenon where victims develop empathy or affection for their abusers.

It is a disturbing insight into how deeply entangled she became in the marriage before finally walking away.

