Internet Reacts as Shallipopi Organizes Giveaway for Christmas Rice

Nigerian Afrobeats rising star Shallipopi has officially switched on the festive season. The 24-year-old hitmaker stunned fans on Tuesday morning after announcing a major Christmas rice giveaway, instantly triggering a social-media stampede. The thoughtful gesture has already seen the “Pluto Presido” top the social media trend table.
What Happened?
Shallipopi posted the giveaway early Tuesday, inviting fans to drop their aza (bank account number) for a chance to receive Christmas rice.
In Nigerian pop culture, aza signifies direct cash gifts, and the rapper is well-known for spontaneous fan generosity. Previous giveaways have reportedly reached as high as ₦1 million, cementing his reputation for accessible philanthropy.
Within minutes, the comment section erupted. Fans flooded the post with a sea of bank numbers and Christmas wishes.
However, the moment reached full viral ignition when Don Jazzy waded into the conversation. The Mavin Records boss publicly joked about wanting to be included in the giveaway. Don Jazzy quoted the giveaway post on X(formerly Twitter) with the cheeky request, “Involve me brotherly.”
Moments later, the music mogul showered high praise on Shallipopi, specifically commending the young artist's forthcoming project. “3rd studio album… That’s f***ing impressive. Work rate Dey cry,” Don Jazzy wrote.
This powerful endorsement from a senior industry figure is invaluable. It shifts the narrative from mere giveaway to major industry acclaim. It also confirms Shallipopi’s serious productivity.
The timing could not be more perfect. Shallipopi is gearing up for a major new album release, and this benevolent holiday stunt has become the unexpected spark powering his season’s publicity.
Third Album Countdown: All Eyes on AURACLES
Behind the festive giveaway lies a crucial career moment. Shallipopi’s next studio album, AURACLES, officially drops 5 December 2025.
This will mark his third full-length project, an extraordinary work rate for an artist who only broke out in 2023 with “Elon Musk.”
His debut album, Presido La Pluto, shot straight to the top of the charts in 2023. His sophomore project, Shakespopi (2024), also dominated streaming platforms, securing multiple number-one records despite mixed critical reception. Industry watchers see AURACLES as the defining chapter, the album that could determine his longevity.
Shallipopi has already hinted at global ambition. A recent collaboration with Gunna suggests he’s pushing beyond the Nigerian sphere. Meanwhile, his latest giveaway keeps him grounded in his grassroots audience. It’s a strategic balance of big features for international reach, and real-time generosity for local loyalty.