Indie authors are writers who self-publish their work instead of going through traditional publishing houses. They handle everything from writing and editing to cover design, marketing, and distribution, giving them full creative control and ownership of their work. In Nigeria, where publishing opportunities can be limited, indie authors have built a growing space for bold, experimental, and diverse stories. If you love discovering new voices beyond the mainstream, here are six Nigerian indie authors whose books deserve a spot on your reading list.

1. Onyeka Nwelue

Onyeka Nwelue is easily one of Nigeria’s most prolific and genre-bending creatives. A scholar, filmmaker, jazz musician, and publisher, Nwelue’s storytelling stretches across literature, cinema, and cultural studies. His literary career took off with The Abyssinian Boy and The Beginning of Everything Colourful, both of which earned critical recognition from the Association of Nigerian Authors. His books, ‘The Lagos Cuban Jazz Club’ and ‘The Strangers of Braamfontein’, also earned him nominations for both fiction and poetry prizes.

The Lagos Cuban Jazz Club, Onyeka Nwelue

Beyond books, Nwelue’s creative reach extends to film. His documentary, House of Nwapa was shortlisted for Best Documentary at the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards, and his Igbo-language film Agwaetiti Obiụtọ earned two nominations the following year. His latest series, The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai, kicks off a ten-part saga set in different countries, a bold move that cements his reputation as a writer unafraid to experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Rosemary Okafor

Rosemary Okafor has carved a unique path in the world of romantic fantasy and psychological thrillers. Her writing leans into themes of spirituality, ancient mythology, and emotional transformation, all while exploring the messy beauty of human connection.

Akwaugo, Rosemary Okafor

Her novels, ‘Akwaugo’ and ‘God, Michael and Me’, are prime examples of how she fuses faith and fantasy, creating worlds that feel both familiar and magical. Okafor’s prose is soft, and her stories often leave readers reflecting on love, redemption, and belief.

3. Feyi Aina

ADVERTISEMENT

Saving Onome, Feyi Aina

Writing under the name Feyi Aina, Olufunmilola Adeniran is a self-published author known for ‘Saving Onome’ and ‘Love’s Indenture’. Her work explores themes of resilience, forgiveness, and emotional healing, often framed around love stories that feel grounded and deeply Nigerian. Her poems and short stories can be found across platforms, where she’s built a loyal following among readers who appreciate honest writing.

4. Michael Enearu

SeaBreeze, Michael Enearu

Michael Enearu stands out for one simple reason: he’s writing science fiction in a country where few dare to. His debut and only novel, ‘SeaBreeze’, blends Nigerian and Irish folklore in a futuristic world where nature and technology collide. It’s rare to see a Nigerian sci-fi writer bring such visual depth to storytelling, but Enearu’s world-building and character-driven plots make him one to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Precious Osikha

Love and Flames, Precious Osikha

Precious Osikha writes stories that hold a mirror to society. Her fiction focuses on cultural diversity, social injustice, and the fragile ways in which identity is formed and fractured. Her novel ‘Love and Flames’ remains her most popular work. Osikha’s writing blends empathy and activism in equal measure, making her one of the more socially conscious voices in Nigeria’s indie space.

6. Aminat Sanni-Kamal

Amber Fire, Aminat Sanni-Kamal

ADVERTISEMENT

Aminat Sanni-Kamal is a rising star in African romance and fantasy. Her stories centre on love, ambition, and self-discovery, often told through characters navigating both real and imagined worlds. Her novel ‘Amber Fire’ is a reader favourite. With more than five books available online, Sanni-Kamal has built a consistent presence on Goodreads and OkadaBooks, where her fans can eagerly await every release.

The Rise of Indie Literature in Nigeria