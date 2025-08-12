Guinness Lights Up Big Brother Naija Season 10 with First Saturday Shine Party

On Saturday, 9th August 2025, Guinness Nigeria, proud sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 10, hosted its very first Saturday party of the season, and it was the perfect way to set the tone for the weeks ahead.

As part of its Black Shines Brightest campaign, Guinness brought the housemates together for a Shine Party filled with music, style, and bold self-expression. The Black Shines Brightest campaign celebrates the creativity, individuality, and vibrant energy of young Africans who are making their mark and inspiring others to do the same, and this Saturday night’s party was a perfect example, as it was a space where housemates could break the ice, connect, and show their personalities without holding back.

The venue came alive with Guinness-branded neon prints casting a warm glow over the space. The DJ’s beats kept the dance floor moving, while laughter and conversation flowed easily among the housemates. It was more than just music and lights; it was a setting designed for connection.

Fashion was just as much a highlight as the music, with sleek black outfits and bold statement pieces reflecting the confidence and originality of Guinness champions. All around, housemates raised their drinks and poured with joy, keeping the dance floor alive for a celebration of connection and the fearless pursuit of self-expression, with Guinness at the heart of it all.

By the time the night reached its peak, the energy in the room was undeniable. The first Guinness Saturday party of the season had done more than entertain, it had set the tone for a season where boldness, unity, and creativity will take centre stage.