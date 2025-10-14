Guinness Hosts BBNaija Season 10 Housemates to an Epic Night of Fun, Drinks, and Awards

It was all good vibes at the Guinness Nigeria Headquarters last weekend as Guinness Gold Sponsor, with its iconic brews Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and Guinness Smooth hosted the BBNaija Season 10 ex-housemates to a star-studded party and award presentation.

The night was a mix of laughter, music, delicious food, and perfectly poured drinks as the housemates reconnected outside the house. From spontaneous karaoke moments to non-stop dancing, it was clear everyone came ready to vibe.

Adding to the excitement, the Guinness team was also out in full force, celebrating the housemates’ wins and the success of the season alongside them. It was a shared moment of pride and connection, a true reflection of the bond between Guinness and the talents who brought its bold spirit to life on the show.

The highlight of the night was the award presentation, where Guinness recognized the winning teams from its in-house brand tasks during the season.

Guinness Task 1 (Team Vibrant) - Sultana, Joana, Imisi, Kuture, Kayikumi, Isabella, Jason Jae

Guinness Task 2 (Team Bold) - Rooboy, Dede, Koyin, Kaybobo, Sultana, Mide, Joana, Zita

As the night drew to a close, it was clear this wasn’t just another party. It was a celebration of bold spirits, shared achievements, and the power of coming together over a perfectly poured Guinness.