Davido treats Chioma to luxurious private Valentine’s Day dinner

Nigerian singer Davido, took the usual display of affection on Valentine’s Day to a different level as he treated his wife, Chioma Adeleke, to a luxurious private dinner in their Atlanta home.

On Valentine’s Day, the award winning singer flooded his Instagram story with photos of him and his wife over the years. He also shared one of his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

The singer also shared a glimpse of his romantic side with clips from a Valentine's Day dinner with Chioma. In one of the clips he shared, the pair are in their Atlanta mansion, which was covered in roses and candles.

The couple were seated at a table as they enjoyed a sumptuous meal while being serenaded by a saxophonist.

Davido shared another video of the grand gifts he got for his wife, which includes luxury designer bags, flower bouquets, and more.

Davido is not only romantic on Valentine’s Day. Just last month, the singer splashed millions on a new Hermes bag for himself and Chioma. He shared a photo of the matching Hermes bags as he declared that a happy wife is a happy life.

Also, last month, Davido shared an adorable video of his wife, Chioma, feeding him. He revealed that he had been sick, but his wife has been by his side, feeding and nursing him back to health.