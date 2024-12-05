If it wasn't going to be Chioma, I wouldn't get married - Davido

Nigerian music superstar Davido has opened up about his marriage to long-time partner Chioma Rowland, emphasising that she is the only woman he ever envisioned as his wife.

The Afrobeats singer appeared as a guest on The Morning Hustle podcast, he described their wedding day as the happiest day of his life."Nobody on my wrong side would have ever come to my wedding. Our wedding day was the happiest day of my life and I'd have probably seen my enemy and gave them a hug," he said.

When Davido was asked why he chose Chioma as his wife, he stressed that it couldn't have been anyone else right from the start.

He said, "She's had been my girlfriend for 12-13 years, she's the only one it could have been. Now I could make five to six hundred thousand dollars a show and on a good day, I'd make a million, she was with me when I was making like 2000 dollars and I had a Honda and an Audi."

He continued, "She's my friend, my dawg and if it wasn't her I wouldn't have gotten married, there's no point. If you don't love me for me it's impossible. Like right now? How? Id have just had kids and chilled."