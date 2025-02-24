Circuits Launches Film Veterans' Dignity Fund to Honour Nollywood Veterans

Circuits, Africa’s premier virtual cinema platform, has launched the Film Veterans' Dignity Fund—a first-of-its-kind initiative in Nigeria designed to recognise the contributions of veterans who have shaped Nigeria’s film industry.

The fund, which targets film veterans aged 70 and above, offers a monthly stipend for life as well as a comprehensive health insurance programme currently provided by Nem Health Insurance.

Between 30 January and 1 February 2025, ceremonies held in Lagos and Ibadan saw the very first three Veterans honoured for their enduring influence on Nollywood. Among the distinguished recipients were; Chief Pete Edochie, MON; Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow; and Chief Lere Paimo, MFR.

Each honouree was presented with a commemorative award recognising their significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry, received their first monthly stipend, and was enrolled in a comprehensive health insurance programme.

In a video interview during the event, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, expressed her gratitude for the initiative.

Many have promised to look after our legacy, but Circuits is the only one who has truly kept their word. It is heartening to finally receive this long-awaited recognition.

In his video interview, Chief Pete Edochie praised the initiative, saying it was a great honour to have his work in social development through films recognised. He mentioned that the monthly payments he receives feel like retirement benefits, leaving him very happy and proud to see his lifelong work acknowledged.

In his interview, Chief Lere Paimo, MFR, expressed his gratitude to Circuits and praised their efforts in honouring veterans like himself. He stated that this award holds greater significance than any he has received before.

The launch has also resonated with other seasoned players in the industry. Notably, acclaimed actress Kate Henshaw has publicly championed the cause, praising the initiative for its timely recognition of Nollywood’s stalwarts.

The announcement has garnered widespread support on social media, with many expressing admiration for the commitment to honouring the pioneers who have laid the foundations of Nigerian cinema.

The Film Veterans' Dignity Fund arrives at a time when Nollywood is enjoying renewed global interest, and its establishment is being viewed as an important step in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the industry.

By offering both financial security and healthcare support, the initiative provides a meaningful legacy for those who have dedicated their lives to storytelling in Nigeria.