Yul Edochie welcomes third child with second wife Judy Austin

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced the arrival of his third child with his second wife, Judy Austin, a baby girl named Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie.

Taking to social media on May 25, 2025, the actor shared an emotional video from the delivery room showing Judy moments after childbirth. In the video, Judy, lying on the operating table, tearfully received the newborn placed on her chest, showering her with kisses and prayers.

“We prayed, our fans prayed and God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Thank You Lord,” Yul captioned the post.

The announcement triggered a flood of reactions online, with fellow celebrities and fans sending their congratulations. Popular crossdresser Bobrisky wrote, “Congratulations my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while others praised the couple’s boldness in the face of social media backlash.

See reactions below:

“You be strong man. In fact, the two of you are bold and God has blessed you. Upon all the trolls, you were able to post belly and fresh baby. Congratulations to you both.”

Yul Nwokem, congratulations. God's blessings always

Congratulations welcome universe