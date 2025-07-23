You’ve seen the light - Charly Boy reacts as Yul Edochie backs South-East presidency

Veteran entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, has applauded Yul Edochie for throwing his weight behind the call for Nigeria’s next president to emerge from the South-East, describing the actor’s recent stance as a long-overdue awakening.

It all began when the actor posted a video backing the idea of a South-Eastern president, stating that it’s only fair.

"The next president of Nigeria should come from the South-East, in fairness and everything," he said. "That's just the truth and that's how it should be."

Charly Boy, reacting to Edochie's new position, wrote, "Yul Edochie finally sees the light. Thank God you don dey change lane."

His declaration has sparked fresh reactions online, given Yul's political alignment with the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In the past, he had praised Tinubu as a "silent achiever", urged Nigerians not to protest amid economic hardship, and even declared his intent to run for governor of Anambra State. He also threw his weight behind Seyi Tinubu as the next governor of Lagos State.