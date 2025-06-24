You had sodomic relationships with women behind my back - BBNaija’s Zion on split from Chinwe

Following the heated Big Brother Naija Season 9 reunion episode, former housemate Zion has gone public with allegations against his ex-girlfriend and fellow reality star Chinwe, claiming that their relationship ended due to betrayal, emotional manipulation, and infidelity.

In a scathing statement posted to Instagram on June 24, 2025, Zion broke his silence on their breakup, accusing Chinwe of financial shaming and being dishonest about her behaviour during their time together.

You broke shame me at every opportunity. Let’s be clear you make money through means I could never and would never pursue yet I never judged you once. I don’t steal, I don’t push drugs, our values are very different. Because I chose a clean, slower path. I deserve to be disrespected?

Zion further alleged that Chinwe repeatedly disrespected him and his family while engaging in relationships with other women behind his back.

You supported me at times, and I did the same for you. That’s what partners do. But I never tried to shame you for it. You disrespected me and my people repeatedly while having sodomic relationships with women behind my back. Now you’re shocked that I left?

Be honest, would you want your brother dating someone like you? Since you mentioned it, on my birthday, the club bill hit over 1M.I asked you to support me with N270K. I now regret expecting support from someone who clearly didnt have my back. Meanwhile, your team still owes mine 1Million, which I told them to drop, out of care for you.

Chinwe had previously stated during the BBNaija reunion episode that she ended the relationship because she felt unsupported and disrespected, meanwhile Zion maintained that he ended things.