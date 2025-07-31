Yhemo Lee enraged over marriage breakup rumours

Nigerian socialite Yhemo Lee has reacted to the spiraling rumors claiming that he and his wife, Tayo, had split up less than a year after their extravagant wedding.

It all began with a series of posts that he shared to his Instagram story on July 30, 2025, which many believed hinted at trouble in paradise. In one of the posts, he reacted to a viral video complaining about his experience with a woman in Italy, saying, "Useless sets of women everywhere! Better don't die for woman! Your loss bro; the bitches don’t care."

In another lengthy post he shared, he highlighted the importance of solace and Isolation, noting that it helps one see more clearly.

Isolation is your gift it feels like punishment at first. You sit alone, scrolling through old messages, overthinking every moment, wondering how it all went wrong. But in that silence, something powerful happens, and you begin to see clearly.

The posts immediately got social media users speculating that the socialite and his wife had split up, or worse. However, Yhemo Lee promptly shut the reports down by commenting under a blog post, angrily saying, “Aye yin ti ta!”