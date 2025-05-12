Why I wish I never learned to roll weed - MI Abaga

Veteran Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has opened up about some of the biggest regrets of his life, revealing that learning how to roll cannabis tops the list.
In an interview on the Konnected Minds podcast, the rapper admitted that while he doesn’t mix substances or do hard drugs, the ability to roll his own weed has led to excessive smoking.
“One the worst things for me that I wish I could unlearn was learning how to roll cannabis,” he stated.
I wish I never learnt that because if I never learnt it I'd probably smoke with a little moderation or whatever. But because I know how to roll, I do it when I wake up or in the studio I don't even let anyone roll for me, I do it myself. I don't do drugs or mix anything else myself but I wish I never learnt how to roll, that's one.
MI also spoke about mistakes in his relationships with women. He admitted to making poor decisions that cost him connections with some good women
Then maybe decisions with women. I have broken a few hearts that I regret. I have messed up in some relationships that I wish I could turn back the hands of time. But everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, in life you just have to learn from you mistakes and not repeat them.
He described how he broke hearts and lost “amazing angels” due to impulsive choices and mistakes such as responding to messages or following people he shouldn't have.
I have tried to learn from every mistake I have made, Ihave made a lot of mistakes, especially regarding women. I have lost some very amazing angels due to some stupid stuff; stuff I could probably have avoided, girls I shouldn’t have said ‘hi’ to or follow back on social media. Some little, tiny mistakes. As you grow older, you just learn to live with the regrets.”
