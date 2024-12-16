When are we going to stop policing female celebrities' fashion choices? [Opinion]

From Ayra Starr’s bold, revealing outfits to Bloody Civilian’s preference for oversized, baggy clothing at times, female stars find themselves caught in the crossfire of public judgment, no matter what they wear. For Nigerian women in the limelight, it seems there’s no winning with the public.

Just recently, on December 15, 2024, singer Bloody Civilian who has cultivated a distinct style, got called out on X for ‘Dressing like an old woman’. Instead of being celebrated for her creative expression, she’s being called out for “hiding her body” and not embracing a more conventionally feminine style. When in fact, she does not frequently wear baggy clothes, and that makes this writer wonder what the fuss is all about.

Just a few days before, she got slammed for wearing revealing clothing, with some calling her an OS; a slang for a prostitute. Why?

Even Bloody Civilian was confused as to why she was getting called out over her clothing choices, and wrote on X, “Yesterday, “Bloody civilian na OS.” “Today, “Bloody civilian na old woman.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Ayra Starr, whose daring crop tops, mini-skirts, and sheer ensembles have made her a regular target for moral policing. After her come-up, Ayra Starr could barely go two seconds without being insulted because of her clothing choices. The singer's critics have frequently accused her of dressing inappropriately, with some even suggesting that her outfits detract from her talent.

Even now that her skimpy clothing has become her trademark look, she still can’t catch a break from the unending barrage of criticism. You’d think that some people would have been used to her fashion choices by now.

Even Tems, Nigeria’s sweetheart, who is widely recognised for her talent and her modest style, wasn’t exempt from scrutiny early in her career. Her decision to cover up with loose-fitting outfits drew both praise and criticism, with some fans accusing her of being “too conservative” or “trying too hard to be different.” Some even called her a tease for covering up while in the music industry where the opposite is expected.

Ironically, when Tems started experimenting with more form-fitting looks, the conversation shifted yet again, sparking a fresh wave of opinions about her newfound “glamorous” appearance and equal criticisms. What do people want from these women exactly?

This relentless criticism points to a deeper issue: the impossible standards Nigerian female celebrities are held to. On one hand, they’re expected to dress modestly to uphold societal values rooted in tradition and conservatism. On the other, they’re pressured to exude sex appeal and glamour to fit the modern-day image of a global pop star. These conflicting expectations place female stars in a lose-lose situation, where no outfit choice seems to satisfy the public.

While male celebrities like Burna Boy, Asake and Rema experiment freely with their style—whether it’s Burna’s bright prints or Rema’s edgy, streetwear-inspired looks—they rarely face the same level of scrutiny. This stark double standard underscores a troubling reality: women in the entertainment industry are often judged more for their appearances than their talent.

The role of social media cannot be ignored in this discourse. Platforms like Twitter (X, if you may) and Instagram amplify public opinion, often creating echo chambers of criticism. A single post of a female celebrity in an unconventional outfit can spark debates that snowball into viral controversies. In some cases, this online policing forces celebrities to either conform to societal expectations or double down on their choices as a form of rebellion.

Yet, despite the noise, Nigerian female celebrities continue to thrive. Ayra Starr has embraced the nickname “Sabi Girl” with pride, boldly declaring in interviews that she dresses for herself, not for societal approval. Bloody Civilian remains unapologetically authentic, using her clothing as an extension of her artistry. Tems, too, has struck a balance, proving that she can be both glamorous and authentic without losing her essence.

Ultimately, the scrutiny of female celebrity fashion reflects broader societal issues around gender, power, and control. Women are often told to “dress appropriately,” but the definition of appropriateness shifts depending on who’s looking. For Nigerian female celebrities, this creates a constant battle between staying true to themselves and meeting the impossible expectations of an ever-critical public.