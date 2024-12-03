What type of greed is this? - Mr Macaroni criticises Nigerian politicians

Nigerian skitmaker and activist Mr Macaroni has once again taken to social media to voice his frustrations over the state of governance in Nigeria, calling out politicians for their greed and lack of accountability.

Taking to X on December 3, 2024, the activist lamented the persistent looting of public funds and the detrimental effects it has on the country’s development.

He wrote, "Nigerian Politicians have stolen and are still stealing billions and trillions from the Nation’s purse. Unfortunate enough as it is that there are Zero Consequences for these actions, it is torturous that the people whose treasury are being looted continue to defend Politicians who absolutely do not care about their existence."

Mr Macaroni expressed his sheer disbelief at the scale of corruption among Nigerian politicians, highlighting how the stolen funds could have been used to change the lives of Nigerians.

"How can you comfortably loot public funds enough to change the standard of living of millions of the people you ought to serve selflessly? What type of greed and wickedness is this?" he asked.

In another post, he wrote, "How exactly is the Country supposed to get better when our Politicians just want to steal!!! No integrity!!! No sense of purpose!! No accountability!!! Zero shame!!! Just hardened criminals in office!!! How did the people become so hopeless?"

This is not the first or second time Mr Macaroni has voiced out against Nigerian politicians and their treatment of the people. Recently, on October 29, 2024, Mr Macaroni reacted to the viral video of Former Rivers State govenor NyesomWike addressing citizens and expressed his anger concerning the way public officials treat their citizens.