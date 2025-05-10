'What a night it was' - BBN’s Bambam excited about feats at AMVCA Cultural Day

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has taken to social media to express excitement at her achievements at the just concluded AMVCA Cultural Day.

The 11th edition of AMVCA cultural day was held on Friday, May 9th. Many celebrities attended, making the event absolutely colourful.

On a personal note, Bambam, who is still basking on the huge success of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word’ on YouTube, enjoyed the event so much that she took her Instagram page to express her feelings.

In a post on her Instagram page, Bambam shared how honoured she was to have made her first hosting debut for Onga at the cultural day event. She also expressed joy at being nominated for Best Dressed Female, which she unfortunately didn’t win.

Offering fans a vivid summary of the event, Bambam described it as a beautiful celebration of Africa, with every tribe, culture, and tradition proudly on display. The actress, who is Nigerian, represented the rich heritage of Ghana with her look.

Alongside photos of her look, Bambam wrote, “It’s a wrap! Honoured to have hosted Onga at the AMVCA Cultural Day, it was a beautiful celebration of Africa! Every trībe, culture, and tradition was proudly on display. Yours truly represented the rich heritage of Ghana with this stunning look. I was even nominated for best dressed.

“Congratulations to the winners. It’s a wrap, and what a night it was!”.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes’ first runner-up, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, emerged the winner of the best-dressed female category at the AMVCA Cultural Day.