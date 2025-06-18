We will curse anyone who votes for Tinubu again - Actor ‘Alapini’ expresses regrets

Veteran Yoruba actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, has publicly expressed regret over his active participation in the 2023 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in a heartfelt interview on Behind the Fame, Alapini lamented that he and dozens of fellow actors feel abandoned and overlooked after fully endorsing Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“We campaigned with joy, thinking our messiah had arrived, because Tinubu is someone we have loved for many years,” Alapini said in Yoruba, his voice tinged with disappointment.

“We spent two months campaigning for him… entering markets, walking through remote areas—even when we weren’t political figures,” he added.

The actor described how their efforts—at personal and professional cost—have yielded no recognition or benefits. He highlighted the absence of acknowledgement even from Tinubu’s campaign team and son, Seyi Tinubu.

Would Seyi claim he did not see us, the old folks, during the campaign? Was he blind to our presence?

Alapini also referenced colleague Olaiya Igwe, who famously stripped naked on a beach during the campaign, as receiving no reward or respite, contrary to widespread rumours that he was gifted a car.

On whether he would support Tinubu’s re‑election in 2027, the once-enthusiastic actor was blunt:

“I haven’t thought about it. Maybe our only support next time will be curses for anyone who votes for him,” he said.