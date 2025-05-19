VJ Adams tackles men over 'priorities' when choosing partners

Media personality VJ Adams has sparked a fresh conversation around male dating standards in a blunt message directed at young men.
In a video posted to his Instagram page on May 19, 2025, the entertainer called out the shallow criteria some men use when selecting partners, contrasting it with the more practical approach women often adopt.
“How far, young boys ehn. How is it that up until now, you people still don't have sense? Don't worry I will help you, that's why I'm here," he said.
Look at your female friends, you see when they're discussing among themselves and one of them introduces the new man she met. The first thing they do is ask what he does for work. And if they ask for his picture, is just to make sure that the man hasn't toasted them before.
He highlighted how women often prioritise meaningful qualities when assessing potential partners, such as their career or integrity, while most men prioritise looks.
But you see you boys you're idiots. You just talk about her body, fools! You never ask important questions
Adams' statement has since stirred reactions online, with some supporting his bold take and others defending male behavior as simply reflective of biological attraction.
See some reactions below:
That’s why the kind of people in your circle matters alot
The thing sef tire you wey be man Abi ?😂😂
The truth is men are attracted by what they see While women are attracted by what they hear…. Do the maths yourself zi 😂
Looks like all men want exactly the same thing
lol, I don’t think it about not asking important questions, I think we just trust our guy to know what he wants in a woman and we can’t really question it. Our own is to enjoy the relationship for him.