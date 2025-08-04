This is injustice - Blessing CEO reacts to reports of IVD's arrest ahead of Qatar trip

Controversial relationship coach and social media personality Blessing CEO has strongly reacted to widespread reports that her fiancé, auto dealer IVD (Ikechukwu Ogbonna), was arrested ahead of their supposed wedding in Qatar.
In a recent Instagram post, Blessing CEO denied claims that IVD violated a court order or attempted to jump bail in his ongoing legal battle, which stems from the tragic death of his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna.
IVD never submitted any passport to the court, his passport was missing and after 2 years to the case he did a new passport. There was no ban what so ever on him.
According to her, her fiance has remained compliant with court requirements for the past three years and was not trying to flee the country, contrary to public speculation.
if there was why would he make his travel public. Ivd has never jumped bail for 3 years of the ongoing case, why would he run for just a 10 days trip that has a return ticket .
Blessing CEO claimed the arrest was not legally justified and hinted at deeper issues, accusing unnamed individuals of weaponising emotional and political power to harass IVD.
This a game of politics and dirty emotions and I hope there Is paper works I will question the law ...What are you charging him for ? Show us paper works . Why are you holding him hostage just to please a woman . This is tribal war it has nothing to do with justice and the state must be questioned.
Nobody arrested ivd,1 man is using power to bully ivd.. no case file, no statement just said oga said hold him till monday so we go lock am up .My question is for what??? They know the judges are on vacation , that is why the bully . How come bloggers know everything that police don't know . I wonder how much that woman paid you oga.
I rest my case ...Stop bullying Ivd because he is a MAN.Stop intimidating him .Just because you could not take his life you are doing everything to intimidate him .This is injustice . They have bullied him for over 3 years…Lagos state please come into this before it gets messy . Why are they holding ivd?