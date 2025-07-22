IVD had nothing when I met him - Blessing CEO

Controversial Nigerian relationship coach, Blessing CEO, is shedding light on her relationship with auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, stating that she met him at his lowest point—contrary to public assumptions about his wealth and lifestyle.

The engaged pair appeared as guests on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, where IVD narrated the emotional and financial turmoil he faced following the death of his wife, Bimbo, and her family’s reaction.

“My in-laws dealt with me,” IVD said.

“When I met him, a lot was gone. In front, everything was gone. I didn't meet the luxury or the IVD that they said he was,” Blessing CEO revealed.

IVD described how Bimbo’s family allegedly took all he owned while he was in detention during he official investigation period.

“I was in detention while investigations were going on. I think I was there for three weeks and some days. They came to my house and moved all my priorities, my designers and everything," IVD recalled.

They moved 3 cars from my compound, watches, jewelry. At the time, I had spent about 7million in shopping and they moved it all, check online I'm not lying.They took my late wife's clothes, wigs and everything. Her family was desperate.

Blessing CEO, has faced criticism for her relationship with IVD, especially because she was previously among the first people to publicly comment on Bimbo’s death, calling for accountability before later turning around to date the same man.

In a past interview, she revealed that she was groomed by her ex-husband, whom she met at the age of 14.