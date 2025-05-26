The mother is the primary caregiver of a child - Daniel Etim Effiong sparks debate

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Daniel Etim Effiong has stirred heated conversations online after making comments suggesting that women are naturally assigned the role of primary caregivers when a child is born.
During a recent sitdown with his wife, Toyosi, Daniel posed a rhetorical question, “When a woman gets pregnant, who is responsible for the child?” to which she responded, “The woman,"
He went on to argue that nature has positioned women to be the first caregivers of a child, implying that the role doesn’t shift much even after birth.
The woman is better equipped at that stage in the child's life to cater to the needs of that child. Does the father okay a role ? Yes but primarily, the first caregiver to the child it's the mother. I don't think the role changes much even after the child is born. If nature intended it that way, nature would have given the man the pregnancy.
While some agreed with Daniel’s biologically rooted viewpoint, his comments drew strong criticism from many who saw the take as outdated and dismissive of men’s responsibilities towards their kids.
See reactions below:
PRIMARY CARE OF A CHILD IS NOT GENDER BASED.
The more he talks, the more I understand why their relationship comes off the way it does. He's very subtle with it but it's there.
He made a valid point but trust emotional or irrational thinkers to not get anything reasonable but attack the points
People they marry nonesense sha. Oga, why do women need your sperm to fertilize their eggs before they can make babies? If God had wanted you to be utterly useless, he’d not have given you any role in baby making.
