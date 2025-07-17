Social media divided as Adekunle Gold rewards first class graduates with cash gifts

Social media is buzzing after Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold took it upon himself to shower first-class graduates with a whopping 250,000 gifts on Twitter (now X).
The singer took to X on July 16, 2025, asking the graduates with distinctions to post their academic transcripts.
As expected, the first class graduates flooded his timeline with pictures of their academic transcripts, statement of results and other proof of their distinctions, and within time Adekunle Gold began selecting people whom he gifted cash prizes.
His act of kindness, however, was met with various reactions from social media users. While many commended and praised him for rewarding hard work, others condemned him for only selecting first-class graduates.
See reactions below:
Na only first class Dey listen to your songs ?
omo ... Nigerians don’t honor the certificates you suffered for years to earn.... it's a big shame seeing people dropping their certificate online and also a big shame from BigFish asking people to drop it here .... You could've just created a link where people will submit their certificate rather than asking them to drop here.
Education no really matter in Nigeria you all can see that cause anybody can joke with your certificate...From Peller to Bigfish now
Yahoo boys and scammers seeing a lot of transcripts to use to sell Muritala Mohammed Airport
You suppose stick to ur first class that time wey ur head long pass ur neck for laspotech nah, make first class ppl dey stream ur song dey go mugun.
If you get first class you for no choose music na🙄
School is a big scam.dont go to school If you are in school pls drop out ,Elon musk droped out jeff bezos dropped out, 90% of billionaires dropped out ,dangote did not even go to school if you want to be rich school is not the place to be, face real life issues and solve them for people in return they pay u that's how u make money not finding x on the blackboard thank you