Small Doctor surprises fan with bundle of cash at Goldberg Takeover Party in Ejigbo

One moment, he was just another fan, vibing to Small Doctor’s high-energy performance at the Goldberg Takeover Party in Ejigbo, and the next, he found himself with a bundle of cash.

In a truly unforgettable moment, Small Doctor paused mid-performance, pointed to a fan fully immersed in the music, brought him onto the stage, and rewarded him for his energy and vibe. The crowd erupted as the lucky fan, beaming with excitement, danced and celebrated alongside the artist, fully embracing the thrill of the moment.

At the heart of the takeover party in Ejigbo were the performances from crowd-favourite acts Ayo Maff, Small Doctor, and DJ Khoded, each delivering unforgettable moments that had the crowd dancing and singing along from start to finish.

Ayo Maff brought raw energy and undeniable charisma to the stage, thrilling fans with hit after hit. Every song had the crowd dancing, singing along, and fully immersed in the performance. His connection with the audience turned the venue into a shared celebration of music and excitement, creating moments where every beat resonated with fans’ energy.

Hypeman Hardvantage kept the momentum soaring. With his infectious enthusiasm and magnetic presence, he amplified every cheer, every chant, turning the event into a full-on street festival. His timing and stagecraft elevated every performance, making the night feel larger than life and keeping Ejigbo on fire from start to finish.

The DJ sets were equally electrifying. DJ Khoded, along with competing DJs Twist and Pablo, delivered seamless mixes and high-energy beats that had fans moving nonstop. Their performances provided the perfect soundtrack to the night, complementing the main acts and keeping the crowd fully engaged.

At the core of the takeover party is the Gold Standard, a movement that celebrates excellence, high standards, and good values. Just like Goldberg, Small Doctor’s recognition of the fan was a perfect example, showing how the brand and artists celebrate not just talent, but fans who embody energy, respect, and enjoyment of the moment.

As the night came to a close, Ejigbo was still buzzing with excitement. From the powerful performances to the lively DJ sets and the unforgettable surprise moment, the Goldberg. Takeover had set a new benchmark for nightlife in the city. Goldberg had once again proven why it sets the standard in entertainment for its people.

