Skales Calls Out Nigerian Police for Alleged Harassment and Extortion Attempt

Nigerian singer and songwriter Skales has publicly criticised the Nigerian Police Force following an alleged altercation on December 4, 2024.

The artiste shared his experience on social media platform X, where he recounted an incident near Magodo in Lagos while en route to an interview at City FM.

Calling out the police force, he wrote, "Nigerian police will not stop being a joke …so yesterday the Nigerian police under the bridge close to magodo as if you’re going to fela shrine/agidingbi stopped us on our way to city fm last night & displayed plenty madness of pointing guns at us as if we were criminals after they finished their usual b.s "

According to the singer, the police officers requested 'Christmas money' from him and after he refused, they reportedly threatened to delay him and search his vehicle.

Skales narrated, "They now asked for money for Christmas then I said I swear I’m not giving and we are late for an interview … they said a lot of rubbish .. that they would delay us and search us … and I said my level of hatred for this joke called Nigerian police force will not let me want to ever be at your mercy so we dropped for them to search.."

The police eventually searched the car and found bundles of cash, which Skales says escalated the situation.

"They started saying, ‘Okay, so you get money you no want give us; we go show you today,’" he wrote, noting that despite the threats, nothing incriminating was found. The officers allegedly continued to make remarks but eventually let the artist go after verifying his vehicle’s documents.