Singer Jaywon slams Kogi government over palliative distribution amid insecurity

Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has reacted to the Kogi State government's move to share palliatives to 1,500 widows in the state over the insecurity in the state.
Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration announced the distribution as part of a welfare initiative spanning all 21 local government areas. However, Jaywon, alongside many Nigerians online, questioned the logic of distributing food items while the state strugles with widespread kidnappings and violence.
Taking to X, the singer slammed the government’s choice to prioritise palliative distribution, calling it an insensitive move amid rising insecurity.
Sharing palliatives while citizens are being killed and abducted is not just insensitive — it’s a failure of leadership. Rather than addressing the insecurity plaguing Kogi State and finding real solutions, you’re distributing rice as a distraction. This is disgraceful, Governor Ododo. Anyone praising your performance is only feeding your delusion, not helping the people.
Social media users echoed his frustration, with many mocking the Nigerian government's reliance on handouts and palliatives during tough times; especially the distribution of rice.
See reactions below:
Everytime rice rice rice🥀
People complain of insecurity you share them rice....nawaooo
Do something else. Initiate Tech integration into the system. Create an environment for small business to grow. Solve insecurity so farmers can go to farm wholeheartedly. Palliative will make you go hungry after two days. Let us stop celebrating the shenanigans these people do.
Can we do something else apart from palliative, please 🤦To be honest, it is no more making sense.
Welcome to Nigeria where all problems are solved with rice and groundnut oil.
Omo. Nigeria matter na for who don chop come get strength....the matter long. The people get their own for body, government too get their own for body.
What amuses me is the unnecessary photoshoot they always do for this their Shameless act.
Omo. Nigeria matter na for who don chop come get strength....the matter long. The people get their own for body, government too get their own for body.
They weaponised hunger through poverty, yet people were still managing, but now, ignorance has been weaponised in Nigeria.
ALSO READ: Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola