Singer Ckay shocks fans after posting 'proposal pictures' online

Nigerian singer CKay has certainly given his fans a dose of whiplash today after posting what appeared to be pictures of him proposing marriage to a lady, leaving many shocked and confused.

On May 28, 2025, the singer took to Instagram with a singular picture of him on one knee seemingly popping the question to the woman, named Mona. The picture was taken on a beachfront with a heart-shaped arch, roses, rose petals, candles, and a glowing “Will you marry me?” sign hanging from the arch, and the lady appeared very teary-eyed.

His post caption simply read, “Together forever ♥️”

Safe to say that CKay’s post received a variety of reactions from his fans and followers, ranging from shock, confusion and even happiness for some. Many fans in the comment section questioned the singer, asking if the picture was taken from the set of a music video or not.

See reactions below:

Broda Shaggi was equally confused and commented, “You mean am abi you dey whyne us?😂”

Hope nothing? stand up abeg.

Congratulations brother ❤️

'My baby my valentine' so na she be this?

Can’t wait for the music video 👍🏾 IT’S A MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT????

Music video or real 😂 love bloody ♥

This is a music video😂, can’t be real, playboy no dey fall in love nah