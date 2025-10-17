Sarah Martins vs. Lagos State: A Battle Of Charity vs Order

Following a confrontation with Lagos State officials, Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was seen sobbing in the street with her hand scorched by hot oil. The image went viral and evoked strong feelings. Her “crime”? Cooking food for the poor.

Social media has exploded with reactions as many Nigerians dragged LAGESC (KAI), accusing them of wickedness.

This appears to be a case between the charitable act of feeding the poor and the government’s responsibility to implement environmental law.

Did Sarah Martins’ Charity Break The Law?

On October 16, 2025, Sarah Martins, the founder of the Golden Heart Foundation, was allegedly assaulted by officers of the Kick Against Indiscipline over flouting environmental regulations by cooking on the roadside of Lekki Phase 1.

This wasn’t Sarah Martins’ first act of charity. She has done similar cooking outreaches before, preparing food on the streets for the poor. However, her latest effort seems to have finally drawn action from the Lagos State Government.

Martins was seen in social media videos looking upset and crying while holding her hand, which was swollen and covered in what was allegedly hot oil that had spilled on it during the enforcement action.

While her charitable action is applaudable, it fell short of the requirements of the

Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, which provides that no one should use public spaces like roads or medians for cooking or selling.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state commissioner for the environment and water resources, addressed the incident in a statement posted on X(formerly known as Twitter) on Friday. He explained that the actress was arrested for performing unauthorised work on public property, particularly the road median.

“Our enforcement actions, including the arrest and removal of equipment in this case, are part of the #KeepLagosClean and #ZeroToleranceLagos campaigns aimed at preserving the city’s aesthetic and functional integrity,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasised that charitable work is subject to state regulations, even though it acknowledged the actress's actions were motivated by goodwill.

“The individual in question claimed to be conducting charitable cooking activities on the road median, which, unfortunately, contravened existing environmental and sanitation regulations.

“While the Lagos State Government deeply appreciates the spirit of philanthropy and community support demonstrated by many residents, such initiatives must be carried out in compliance with the state’s extant laws to ensure public safety, environmental protection, and urban order,” the statement partly read.

"Unauthorised use of public spaces, such as road medians, for commercial or personal activities poses significant risks, including damage to infrastructure, health hazards, and disruption to traffic flow," Wahab emphasised, highlighting the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's continued commitment to creating a clean, sustainable, and livable Lagos

The commissioner also urged all residents to make use of designated spaces or obtain the required permits for such activities, to positively contribute without sacrificing the state's standards.

“We urge all residents and organisations involved in charitable endeavours to partner with relevant agencies for guidance on compliant practices. This collaborative approach will help amplify the impact of goodwill while safeguarding our shared urban spaces,” the statement read.

Sarah Martins’ failure to adhere to environmental laws doesn’t take away from her noble intentions. However, it places her on the wrong side of the law. Her conduct not only put her in danger, but also exposed bystanders, motorists, and even the poor she wants to feed to harm.

What she should have done is to get the right venue that meets the sanitary and safety requirements, alongside the government approval, before embarking on her charity effort.

KAI Use of Extreme Force Must Be Condemned

Reports about what happened during the confrontation between Sarah Martins and KAI revealed that the actress suffered burns as a result of hot cooking oil spilling on her hand.

Sarah shared a clip after her widely-reported experience with KAI, and she wrote on her official Instagram page:

“My heart aches. Today as I was cooking free food for the vulnerable and homeless people on the street of Lagos like I always do, some uniform men came there, harassed me, bullied me, and took away the food I was cooking, took away my cooking gas and everything I was making free food with. My only offense was serving love on a plate through my healthy meals. I am not a chef, and I do not cook to sell. My heart aches.”

From her account and the videos circulating online, it suggests that KAI might have used excessive force in implementing the law, thus leading to injury. This mindset of implementing the law without taking into account the safety of individuals in question runs foul of the provisions of Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that guarantees the Right to the Dignity of the Human Person.

In implementing the law, KAI erred by using excessive force, which ended up making them guilty of assault.

Good deeds should never put lives in danger. You can feed people, but do it in a safe, approved place. It is not about hating on charity. It’s about safety and order. Cooking on the road puts everyone, including her, at risk. From gas cylinders to boiling oil, and large crowds, all these on a busy street can cause accidents. It also disrupts traffic and creates hygiene problems.

Feeding the hungry is beautiful. But it should be done legally, safely, and with proper planning.