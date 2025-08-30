Risking my life for a movie role is stupidity - Stan Nze

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has stated that he will not risk his life in the process of interpreting a movie role, describing it as foolish.

Stan, one of Nollywood's most recognized actors, said this during an interview with The Nation.

When asked if he would risk playing a role that required him to jump from a dangerous height, Stan sternly responded, "Why would I?"

He explained that there is no need for him to risk his life when there are many stunt actors in the movie industry who are well paid to perform the stunts.

ALSO READ: Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife are officially parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Stan noted further that it would be foolish of him to put his life at risk in a bid to become the best actor in Africa.

He added that it is foolish to lose one's life for a movie role and only receive one minute of silence, while people quickly move on.

He said, "Why would I? I have done films when characters jump, but it is done by stunt guys – it is their job. We have stunt actors who get well paid to do their thing. They have the experience, they have the knowledge of how to jump and whatever else that they need to do. I’m not going to be foolish and say, because I want to be the best actor in Africa, and then I would jump down and people go do one minute of silence and then move on, it is stupidity. I’m going to be alive, get the right training and do the ones I am meant to do, so that the stunt men can do their job."

Stan also spoke about his spirituality, saying he takes his walk with God seriously. He noted that one can't make an impact in life without connecting with the Creator.

He said, "I think it is very important, and you don’t need to wait for things to happen or for you to be in situations; it is a part of our daily lives. Apart from showbiz, generally, you can’t know what the manual of life would be if you are not keyed to the person that owns the manual, it’s like living a wasteful life, and I’m not saying you have to be a regular church goer but you can’t make an impact without the creator."

ADVERTISEMENT