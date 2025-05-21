Reactions as Yul Edochie warns Nigerians against abandoning traditionalism

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked heated online reactions after advising Nigerians to return to traditional spirituality, claiming it could help prevent untimely deaths.
In an Instagram post, the controversial actor claimed that traditionalists are ‘enlightened on the do’s and don’ts of spirituality’ and would be able to dodge untimely deaths.
Untimely death has become rampant in our society. It’s happening because majority of us have abandoned our traditional ways and embraced the ways of the white man. Go home and embrace our traditional ways. As a traditionalist, you’ll be fully enlightened on the do’s and dont’s of spirituality. If you keep to it judiciously, untimely death will never be your portion.
In its usual fashion, the actor’s statement quickly went viral, triggering a wave of backlash and debate in the comments.
Serve your juju in peace. Leave us alone. No be we connect you with native doctor inlaws mtcheww.
Those who were dying at the time of our forefathers, why weren't our forefathers able to terminate it? Tradition has nothing to do with untimely death. God is the ultimate and the Greatest. You can as well decide your own fate when you stick to what you believe. I believe in God and I have eternal life..
You don’t know the cause. Stop capping
I believe in our Lord Jesus Christ and I cannot serve two Masters at the same time I choose Jesus everyday every time
Untimely deat*** can be caused by so many factors!!!! health issues, Poor hygiene, Poor nutrition, Lack of exercise, Low blood pressure, Chronic diseases, Life style factors, Socioeconomic factors, Lack of good healthcare AND LOTS MORE!!!!! Yul edochie stop capping rubbish & get yourself educated!!! You sat on your Bachelors degree for over 20yrs with no upgrade in your education hence you have a shallow mindset!!!
