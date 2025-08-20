Please shut up - Do2dtun slams Nigerians abroad discouraging others from Japa

Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, has lashed out at Nigerians who relocated abroad but constantly warn others against making the same move.
In a post shared on X, the former on-air personality slammed the people fond of discouraging others, telling them to keep their advice to themselves.
If you japaed, stop advising people on why they should not come over. If you haven’t moved back to Nigeria; you still live there, pls shut up. U are not qualified to discourage pple who want to follow the same path. Keep your advice to yourself. If e too hard, come back. Let others try.
His post sparked a variety of reactions, with many thanking him for speaking their mind.
It’s so annoying!! Dem full this social media well well!! Very rubbish set of people! Abroad too sweet bros! Since I come Yankee, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me..Now my mama dey live better and enjoying her life in Naija!
God bless you bro for this.E fit no work for you or you too lazy abeg come back and let others go.E no easy e no easy you no gree come back home.Make e no easy for everybody lol
Example of my cousin's immediately you tell them of ones intentions they will start telling you e no easy too there, this one that one.. fine e no good there oya come back or atleast let's switch 😁
Exactly and because say e hard for you self no mean say e go hard for me.. I may be smarter and more productive than you.. It's just like Nigeria some people are making it some are not... If they you 9-5 not easy in UK tell the to earn 30k a month in naija working 8-8.
A particular X user replied Do2dtun: “Show me anybody that Japaed that is fixated on "Don't come Over this + that" & I will show a very wicked Nigeria that was probably extremely evil while they were here.”
Dod2tun responded, “Leave Nigeria alone. We all know it is bad. If you want to go, go. You believe it’s a better place for you but when you advise people who want to come not to come and discourage them then that’s witchcraft. You are there but advising people not to come makes no sense.”
