'Phyno is the greatest Nigerian rapper' - Erigga

Nigerian rapper Erigga has named Phyno as the greatest Nigerian rapper of all time, citing his ability to stay relevant through different eras.

Erigga made his opinion known about Phyno during a recent interview with Echoo Room.

The rapper spoke about his recent hit single with Phyno, 'Up Iweka', saying it was a product of a long-term conversation between them.

He said, “I have always wanted to do a song with Phyno. We have always had that conversation.

"Whenever I told him of my intention, he would always say it was left to me.

"When I want to make an album, it is always a problem trying to look out for features because I am not that guy that just puts everybody on a song. Sometimes, the collaboration won’t come out when the energies don’t match.

"I look at Phyno as someone who has been in the game and lived through different times.

"He is the GOAT. Phyno is the greatest Nigerian rapper because he lived those times, and he is still relevant.”

Meanwhile, rapper and activist Falz has opened up about why, unlike most of his colleagues, he consistently uses his music to address societal issues.

Revealing his reason, the 34-year-old rapper noted that his artistry is deeply influenced by his environment, making it impossible for him to stay silent on social issues.

Born Folarin Falana, Falz has established himself as a household name in Nigerian music since his career began in 2009.

He is widely known for making songs that are often targeted at addressing bad governance and societal ills.