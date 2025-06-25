Nigerians dazed after Enioluwa reveals what happened to his dog in Lekki

Actor and influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has left fans both stunned and sympathetic after revealing that his beloved dog, Princess Tomike was stolen in Lekki, Lagos.

Taking to X on June 24, 2025, Enioluwa shared a series of personal frustrations, including a broken toilet and ongoing water issues, before revealing that his pet dog had mysteriously gone missing shortly after.

I don’t know if it’s Adulthood or it’s just that I live in Lagos, something must happen everyday. Yesterday, plumber came to check a pipe, broke the whole WC. 3 people have come to check the water for water treatment yet it’s still not Colourless, that’s how the other day, they stole my Dog, in this same Lekki o!😭

The post immediately stirred emotional reactions from fans and followers. While many expressed sympathy and shared their own frustrations with life in Lagos, a vast majority were shocked by the idea of a dog being stolen.

Absolutely dazed by the influencer’s post, a fan asked, “Ha, that your lhasa?,” to which he responded. “They took her o! It’s been a month now.😔I have just been quiet. But yesterday, I missed her so much!😭 It is well.”

See some reactions below:

Oh man, that's rough! It really sounds like Lagos is putting you through the wringer. For the water, maybe a whole-house filter is the next step? Though honestly, the dog part is just heartbreaking. I'm so sorry you're dealing with all this.

How does someone steal dog 😂😂. Lagos people are a special breed

What do you mean they stole your dog! 😳

Did the dog maybe wander off? This isn't nice to hear.

Stole your dog??????😭😭