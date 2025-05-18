Nigerians are too judgmental - BBN's Doyin says no more participation in reality shows

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David has said she will never again participate in any Nigerian reality TV show, revealing the reasons behind her decision.

Doyin, who was one of the housemates on the Season 7 and All-Star editions of the popular Nigerian reality TV show, made the declaration in a recent podcast.

Citing how her previous participation in reality shows negatively impacted her mental health and public perception, Doyin hinted that she's open to appearing on a reality TV show outside the country.

Doyin explained that she found her experience on Nigerian reality TV shows challenging for reasons she blamed on the organisers of the shows and Nigerians who she described as 'too judgemental'.

She faulted the organisers of Nigerian reality TV shows for intentionally misrepresenting the personalities of participants. She insisted that the way some people see her, which is down to how the show portrayed her, is not who she really is.

In addition, Doyin declared that no amount of money on offer would make her take part in another Nigerian reality TV show.

She said, “When you go on a reality TV show. They portray you how they want to portray you. Not everything is how you really are, but they’ve given everybody an impression of you, and some of those impressions are not true.

"There’s a lot that people think about me and think I am, in terms of my personality, that is really not who I am at all.