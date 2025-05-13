Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Naira Abuse: TikTok stars, TobiNation, T-dollar sentenced to prison

13 May 2025 at 10:27
They pleaded guilty to the charges against them.
TikTok stars, TobiNation, T-dollar sentenced to prison
TikTok stars, TobiNation, T-dollar sentenced to prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of two content creators, Tobilola Olamide, AKA “TobiNation,” and Babatunde Peter Olaitan, also known as “TDollar”, for abusing the Naira in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) convicted them on Monday, May 6, 2025, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, both defendants were arrested after a viral video showed them spraying and stepping on naira notes during a social event. They were arraigned on a one-count charge each of tampering with the naira, a violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

TobiNation and TDollar pleaded guilty to the charges. Justice Aneke convicted and sentenced each of them to six months in prison, with an option of a ₦200,000 fine.

This development is part of the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on naira abuse, which has recently seen a rise in high-profile arrests and prosecutions, especially among public figures like Bobrisky, who was sentenced to prison for naira abuse.

Recently, the commission also invited actors Iyabo Ojo and AY Makun over claims that they sprayed money at separate events. After being released, they both released statements on their social media accounts, warning Nigerians against spraying any currency at all at events, lest they be arrested for abuse.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.