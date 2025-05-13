Naira Abuse: TikTok stars, TobiNation, T-dollar sentenced to prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of two content creators, Tobilola Olamide, AKA “TobiNation,” and Babatunde Peter Olaitan, also known as “TDollar”, for abusing the Naira in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) convicted them on Monday, May 6, 2025, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, both defendants were arrested after a viral video showed them spraying and stepping on naira notes during a social event. They were arraigned on a one-count charge each of tampering with the naira, a violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

TobiNation and TDollar pleaded guilty to the charges. Justice Aneke convicted and sentenced each of them to six months in prison, with an option of a ₦200,000 fine.

This development is part of the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on naira abuse, which has recently seen a rise in high-profile arrests and prosecutions, especially among public figures like Bobrisky, who was sentenced to prison for naira abuse.