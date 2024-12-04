Arresting critics is not strength - Charly Boy on Dele Farotimi's arrest

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has spoken out strongly against the arrest of human rights lawyer and author, Dele Farotimi, by the Nigerian Police.

On December 3, 2024, the outspoken singer took to Instagram to slam the Nigerian police over the arrest, calling it an "admission of fear."

He wrote, "Today, the Nigerian Police arrested renowned human rights lawyer and author of a recent book titled; Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, Dele Farotimi for alleged defamation. Shockingly, his whereabouts remain unknown."

Charly Boy described the incident as "a blatant assault on freedom of speech, human rights, and the rule of law in Nigeria," emphasising that defamation is a civil matter meant to be resolved through the courts and not through police intimidation.

"Defamation cases, as established by precedent, are civil matters meant to be resolved in a court of law, not through police intimidation.The case of the Falanas and VeryDarkMan demonstrated that legal disputes over defamation should follow due process. Arresting a critic and human rights advocate reflects a misuse of power and an attempt to silence dissent," he wrote.

Charly Boy stressed that Farotimi's arrest represents a misuse of power, a tool to silence critics, and a disturbing sign of growing authoritarianism in the country.

He wrote, "We must ask: What does this say about a system that fears criticism more than injustice? How can Nigeria claim to uphold democracy while criminalising dissent and weaponising state institutions against its citizens?Arresting critics is not strength; it is the ultimate admission of fear."