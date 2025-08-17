Most of them are friends - M.I Abaga on why celebs don’t criticise politicians

Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, popularly known as M.I. Abaga, has tried to explain why some Nigerian celebrities often choose not to join the public in criticising politicians publicly.

According to the ‘One Naira’ singer, who spoke on a recent episode of the “Outside The Box” podcast, most celebrities know some of these politicians personally, which reason why they are reluctant to publicly criticize them.

Abaga explained further that the personal relationship between some politicians and celebrities often creates a kind of moral dissonance where the celebrities are caught between giving politicians the benefit of the doubt based on the personal connection they share even though they do not particularly support their actions.

Using his personal experience to drive home his point, Abaga recalled having a late-night meeting with the Plateau State governor, where they discussed plans for the creative industry until 2:30 a.m.

He therefore noted that his interaction with the Governor might make him reluctant to criticise him publicly even if he thinks he’s deserving of it.

Abaga said, “Most artists have a friend that’s entered into politics, you know, and because you have a friend that’s entered into politics, you might have a closer understanding of an issue, you know, and you are also seeing that person receiving the insults and you don’t just want your voice to be part of the insult.

“It’s not like you don’t think the person, you just don’t want your own voice. Like, you can, like, let me use an example, like, the governor of Jos, I have my perspective of meeting with him at those two thirties.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve sat with him and he’s tired. This, do you understand, he’s the governor of a state and he’s staying up to two thirty to talk to me about my plan for the creative industry.

“So if something comes up where he’s getting a lot of pushback, I may refrain from speaking not because I don’t think that the critique is necessary for him but because I don’t, I want to speak to the person I met at two thirty. You know what I mean?

"He may need some, he may need a few people that are going to be like, but I see what you did at two thirty. Yeah, you are getting a lot of kickback but I still see the good in you.