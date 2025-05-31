Nigerian comedian turned clergyman Woli Arole had some words of advice for men in marriages when he used his platform to address misogyny.

Sharing a post directed at men on his Instagram page, Arole warned that the opinion of women in marriage should not be thrown out the window, saying such ideology is wrong.

The comedian, who now produces a lot of Christian-centric content, drew inspiration from the Bible to tell men that their wives are their ‘help meet’, using the statement to submit that women are equally important in a marriage, as the salvation of the home could be in their mouth.

He wrote, “The ideology that women cannot talk or have opinions in marriage is wrong.

“Men, submission doesn’t mean dumbness; your wife is your help meet.

“At times, the salvation of the home will be in her mouth.”

Recall that at the beginning of 2025, Arole addressed ladies in his New Year prophecy, warning that the year would not be a good year for girls who carry sugar daddies and that side chicks would be disgraced.

Not leaving men out of his prophecy, he said men who love young girls and neglect their wives would live in regret if they do not repent.

Similarly, last year, Arole warned ladies about the rise in the cases of ritual killings in the country, telling them that the devil was on the rampage targeting the destinies of young ladies.

He therefore urged ladies to stop fornicating, carrying sugar daddies, and dating fraudsters, noting that their destiny is more than sex and money.