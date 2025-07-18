Men have audacity, even taxi drivers abroad try to talk to me - Kim Oprah

Nigerian reality TV star, Kim Oprah, has sparked reactions after lamenting about the type of men approaching her, including Taxi drivers.
Speaking as a guest on the BTS Reality podcast, Kim Oprah expressed frustration at being approached by men she considered “audacious,” even while traveling abroad.
“Taxi drivers try to talk to me. Men have the audacity you know. Abroad you know they don't care, and they can talk to anyone and anyone is within their rights,” she stated.
I've had people try to speak to me even immigration officers but the ones you try to attract shy away. It's even good that they shy away, it means that they're not meant for me. The one that is meant for me would come and stay.
While she may have been speaking candidly about personal preferences, her remarks struck a nerve with many listeners who felt her tone was dismissive and classist.
Taxi drivers abroad can talk to you cause they're within rights of speech but Naija is where you draw the line
We broke /poor men should pursue money first. No girl is ready to settle go r less, even the poor /poverty-stricken ones. Y’all can argue, but the fact is in your faces.
The ones you wanna attract don’t shy away. You’re just not on their level.They see you the same way you see the taxi drivers; beneath them.
Are Taxi drivers not human?? You speak so dumb.
Honestly, Kim Oprah’s statement is condescending. Being a public figure doesn’t make you better than anyone. Taxi drivers are humans too, with dignity. This constant classism disguised as “standards” is the problem. Humility costs nothing. Anyone can talk to you, respect is mutual.
In a related conversation about relationships and societal expectations, fellow BBNaija alum Uriel Oputa recently expressed concerns about how difficult it has become for women to find suitable partners.
You'd see some who are even 40, 41, 42 and they're single, fine girls. Why? What is happening? It's hard to find a decent man in Nigeria and it boils down to the culture of 'there's always something better.'
