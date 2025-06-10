Lolo1 urges Africans to return to traditional worship roots  

Nigerian media personality and actress Lolo1 called on Africans to stop sidelining traditional religions in favour of mainstream faiths like Christianity and Islam.
Speaking on the newest episode of the Say My Piece podcast, the OAP and cultural advocate said it's become so common to ignore or dismiss indigenous spiritual practices that many no longer acknowledge their existence.
Do you know that a lot of us , even myself, don't think that there are other religions asides Christianity and Islam. I think it's an error on our part because the fact that we don't think that there are means we've shut them out and removed their voices and we amplify the voice of what we know.
In Africa we have pushed our traditional religion to the back so much that we don't think that there are people who still practice it religiously. It's something we need to contend with seriously.
She emphasised that misconceptions that link traditional religion with evil, darkness, and human sacrifice have contributed towards its abandonment.
Many people have led themselves to believe that practicing traditional religion is always linked to the dark arts, evil, and sacrifice. I have found out some of those things are untrue. I doubt that there are traditionalists who can say that they believe in human sacrifice in this time. Maybe in times past. The world we live in is diverse. Even within Christianity, there are many arms