Kate Henshaw reacts to police blaming ritual killings on hookup culture

After facing severe backlash on social media in November 2024 over her statement regarding Yahoo boys using girls for rituals, Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has now reacted to the police reports blaming hookup culture for ritual killings.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on December 4, 2024, Omolola Odutola, the PRO of the Ogun state command, highlighted the dangers associated with the hookup culture.

She said, “Today, we have numerous reports of missing persons. By the time we start an investigation, not less than 10 young girls and ladies go missing daily. These cases are not accidental. Most are tied to hookup arrangements where young women are invited by strangers to unknown places, ultimately leading to their harm or use in ritual killings."

The report made headlines in the news and sparked reactions on social media. In time, an X user recalled when actress Kate Henshaw was accused of promoting femicide over a similar opinion she had.

The post read, "There was a time not too long ago @HenshawKate made a statement as regards this and some people came for her. Alas!!! She has been vindicated."

In response to the post, Kate Henshaw wrote, "Let the role model females who spouted I was promoting femicide show naa.. Alas, their mouths are shut!!"

Recall that on October 31, 2024, the actress commented on a viral video of a young girl who aired her choice to date a Yahoo boy- a fraudster. Henshaw at the time highlighted that the young girl was at risk of being used for rituals because of her choice.

She wrote, "Na so dem go take pieces you for ritual...Yeye mindset."

Henshaw's post was not well received by many social media users who accused her of being insensitive, and others accused her of justifying femicide.

An X user asked her, "This is so wrong to say. How is murder justifiable?"