Jason Bateman has been in Hollywood for a long time, and he’s known for playing smart, comedic, and sometimes serious roles. Whether it’s comedy, drama, or thrillers, he always makes his characters feel real and highly enjoyable.

Here are 10 great Jason Bateman movies that show just how talented he is.

1. Horrible Bosses (2011)

This classic movie won’t be forgotten in a hurry by viewers; in this film, Bateman plays Nick, a man who hates his job and his terrible boss. Along with his two friends, he comes up with a wild plan to get rid of their bosses for good. The movie is full of dark humour, crazy ideas, and ridiculous situations. It became a big hit and even got a sequel.

2. The Gift (2015)

In this thriller, Bateman plays Simon, a man living a peaceful life until someone from his past suddenly reappears. At first, it seems harmless, but things quickly turn creepy. Bateman shows a darker side here, a serious, intense, and unpredictable side that most viewers don’t get often. The plot twist at the end will leave you shocked.

3. Game Night (2018)

In this film, Bateman stars as Max, a man who loves game nights with his wife and friends. But one night turns real when a fake kidnapping becomes an actual crime. The movie mixes action and comedy perfectly, and the story keeps you guessing till the end. Plus, Bateman and Rachel McAdams paired together are a hilarious combination.

4. Juno (2007)

This is a touching and funny movie about growing up and making hard choices. Bateman plays Mark, a man who plans to adopt a baby with his wife. But as the story goes on, his true character starts to show. While his character isn’t the film’s hero, Bateman delivers a layered performance that adds complexity to one of the most heartfelt coming-of-age stories of the 2000s.

5. The Switch (2010)

Reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, Bateman stars as Wally, a neurotic best friend who accidentally swaps his sperm sample during a donor mix-up and keeps it secret for years.

What could’ve been just another rom-com becomes surprisingly touching, as Bateman captures the vulnerability and confusion of a man trying to do right by the people he loves. His chemistry with Aniston gives the film its emotional backbone.

6. The Family Fang (2015)

In this movie, Bateman and Nicole Kidman play siblings raised by very strange artist parents. When their parents disappear, they start to uncover the truth about their childhood.Bateman also directed this film, showing that he can do more than just act. It’s a calm, emotional story about family and identity.

7. Bad Words (2013)

Bateman stars as a 40-year-old man who finds a loophole that lets him enter a spelling bee meant for kids. He’s rude, funny, and totally out of place. The movie is bold and full of sarcastic humour, but it also has a soft, emotional side. Bateman directed this one as well and did a great job.

8. Zootopia (2016)

Even in an animated movie, Bateman’s charm stands out. He voices Nick Wilde, a sly fox who becomes friends with a bunny cop. Together, they solve a big mystery in their city. It’s one of Disney’s smartest and funniest movies, and Bateman’s voice acting is spot-on. You can now look forward to hearing his voice acting again in part 2, coming out in 2026.

9. Identity Thief (2013)

Bateman plays a man whose identity is stolen by a scammer, played by Melissa McCarthy. To clear his name, he goes on a wild trip to find her. It’s a fun road comedy full of crazy situations and good laughs. Bateman’s reactions make it even funnier.

10. Office Christmas Party (2016)

Bateman and Jennifer Aniston make a splendid duo whenever they come together to star in films.

In this film, he plays a corporate manager trying to save his company by throwing the wildest office Christmas party ever. From wild stunts to over-the-top humour, the film captures the chaos of holiday excess. It’s not deep, but it’s a very entertaining film, and Bateman anchors the madness with his signature charm.

Whether he’s making you laugh or keeping you on edge, he’s one actor who never disappoints.