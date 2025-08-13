It changed my life - Davido opens up about losing son Ifeanyi

Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has shared a heartfelt reflection on losing his firstborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who tragically passed away in 2022.

In an emotional interview with NBC, Davido said, “It changed my life.” He revealed that many fans have thanked him for the resilience he displayed following the devastating loss. “My wife and I were talking the other day and I told her, ‘I’m proud of us,’” he shared.

We now have twins, they’re grown, shouting everywhere, but for us to go through that and be able to bounce back in a major way is something.

Ifeanyi was born in Atlanta on October 20, 2019, but his life was cut tragically short when he drowned in the family’s swimming pool at their Banana Island residence in Lagos around 6 p.m. on October 31, 2022, sparking national grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police confirmed the boy’s death following the tragedy and investigations that ensued and eight members of the household staff were taken in for questioning.

A year later, in October 2023, Davido and his wife, Chioma celebrated the arrival of twins — a boy and a girl — via cesarean section in the United States.