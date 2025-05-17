I’m going through midlife crisis - Desmond Elliot explains eccentric AMVCA outfit

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot recently caused social media buzz with the eccentric outfit he wore to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The Lagos State honourable turned heads in a boisterous black two-piece ensemble, comprising a shirt and a skirt with a bold elephant imprint.

The gender-bending outfit sparked mixed reactions online, but the actor insists the choice has a deeper meaning.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Elliot opened up about the inspiration behind his fashion statement. He said, “I am more in politics now, and it means the few times you have the opportunity, just come out differently. Don’t make too much noise, but let people see a lot of noise in what you are doing. It could go two ways. It could be good or you could totally mess it up. Life is about taking chances and at 50, you have to take bold chances.

“What gives me confidence now is the fact that I have an elephant imprint which has always been my watchword because of what the elephant stands for – power, strength, loyalty, stability, love.”

When asked whether he enjoys the attention of being in the limelight, Elliot replied, “I won’t exactly say I love it but it is okay. Right now, I don’t go too extreme. When you come through what they call ‘midlife crisis’, you just learn to consider how you are feeling at the moment but, generally, it is just my own way of saying let everyone live their lives.”

Asked if he was coming from a midlife crisis, Desmond Elliot added, “That is if I am not still in it.”