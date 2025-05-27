I'm an adult and can do what I like - BBNaija’s Angel reacts to lesbian rumours

Reality TV star Angel Smith, popularly known as Angel, has addressed ongoing speculation about her sexuality following the circulation of dance videos of her with a masculine-presenting lesbian.
The Big Brother Naija alum took to snapchat to deliver a sharp and unapologetic response, making it clear that she’s unbothered by the commentary.
“Local fowl discovers Angel is not homophobic and surprise surprise isn’t concerned about the opinions of strangers o," she wrote in her post.
Nigerians discover that other people don’t share the same politics as them and then lose their minds, like wow calling me a lesbian is not the gag you think it is nor is it an insult, bad news my fine ass.
She dismissed the suggestion that being called a lesbian was an insult to her, stressing that there are bigger problems out there than gay people.
Pedophiles are roaming on the street freely and the economy is in shambles but I should be sad because they called me a lesbian, it’s like the fuel price is not scary enough for yall.
Regarding the pictures and videos of her and her lesbian friend, Angel sharply pointed out that the choice to put them out there was entirely hers.
Mind you THIS is my life, you people did not come upon some secret thing; I posted it MYSELF, I let my friends post it because guess what? It’s probably shocking but can you imagine that this is my life and I’m an adult and I can do whatever I like.
And that shocking again, I am not homophobic and did you guys also know that because you think something is bad doesn’t mean the other person shares the same beliefs as you? Did you guys also know that we will die one day and your opinions will be nothing more than a whisper caught in the wind? Shocking I know. Please let’s wrap it up by 12am West African Time.
ALSO READ: Fans left heartbroken as BBNaija's Angel confirms her split from Soma