If Nigerian celebrities were cars, here’s what they’d be

From sleek Rolls-Royces to roaring Lamborghinis, their personalities, style, and public images line up perfectly with some of the world’s most iconic cars. Buckle up. Here’s what happens when Afrobeats, Nollywood, and celebrity culture hit the fast lane.

1.RMD – Aston Martin DB5 / Alfa Romeo Vintage

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is the definition of timeless class. Like the Aston Martin DB5 made famous by James Bond, he embodies suave sophistication and eternal style. He doesn’t need to rev his engine to command attention; his presence alone does the job. The Alfa Romeo Vintage suits him too — a nod to heritage, elegance, and a certain old-school finesse that never goes out of fashion.

Davido – Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

OBO is energy, excess, and extravagance rolled into one. The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, rare, loud, and designed to dominate—mirrors Davido’s flashy lifestyle and chart-topping career. The car screams “look at me,” just as Davido has built a persona that’s impossible to ignore. Everything about him is high-octane, from his concerts to his jewelry to his social media presence.

3. Tems – Aston Martin Valkyrie

Tems doesn’t need noise to make a statement; her aura is enough. Like an Aston Martin Valkyrie she’s sleek, strong, and incredibly powerful beneath the surface. The Aston Martin Valkyrie reflects her daring yet graceful artistry: futuristic, bold, and built to stand apart from the crowd. She’s elegance with an edge, a star who chooses impact over excess.

4. Portable – Jeep Wrangler 2025

Portable is chaos on wheels — unpredictable, loud, sometimes messy, but undeniably entertaining. A Jeep Wrangler suits him perfectly: rugged, unfiltered, able to go off-road without warning. It also captures his rough-and-ready persona. Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore Portable when he’s speeding down the cultural highway.

5. Tiwa Savage – Lotus Evija

Number one ‘African bad girl’ has “big mummy” energy that demands respect. The Lotus Evija, an electric hypercar with almost mythical status, reflects her rarefied class and power. As one of the fastest cars in the world, symbolises her unmatched dominance in Afrobeats. Tiwa doesn’t compete with the small boys; she laps them effortlessly.

6. Toke Makinwa – Rolls-Royce Phantom

Toke is luxury personified. The Rolls-Royce Phantom isn’t just a car; it’s a lifestyle, a symbol of success and polished taste. Like the Phantom, Toke thrives on elegance, glamor, and visibility. She’s built a career on being aspirational, turning every outing into a runway moment. She doesn’t drive past unnoticed; she glides through like royalty.

7. Iyabo Ojo – McLaren Speedtail

Nollywood’s “Queen Mother” is sharp, fast-moving, and always ahead of the curve. The McLaren Speedtail, a car that blends futuristic design with blistering speed, captures Iyabo Ojo’s personality perfectly. She switches gears swiftly, handles drama with precision, and never loses her shine whether on-screen or off it. Always stylish, always commanding.