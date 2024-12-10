I saw that Wizkid had something first time he walked into the room - Eldee

Veteran rapper and music producer Eldee has reminisced about the first time he met Wizkid, sharing how he recognized the young artist’s potential immediately.

During a sit down on the Adesope live podcast, Eldee opened up about the first time he saw Wizkid when he was younger, stating that he knew that the young man was going places.

He stated, "I saw that WizKid had something as soon as he walked in."

The rapper then recalled the conversations he had with singer Banky W, who was the one who discovered young Wizkid.

"I'm not trying to take credit or anything but I feel like part of what I might have said to banky W was part of what gave them the full confidence to be like 'you know what, let's do it!'. I told him 'This kid has something and we have to figure out a way to make sure that hd doesn't fall into the wrong circles," Eldee explained.

In those formative days of Wizkid's music career, Eldee contributed to shaping Wizkid’s sound, emphasizing a need for balance and broad appeal.

He recounted his contriution, stating, "There were a lot of kids at the time who had talent and you needed someone who could mold an give directions. I remember one of the things that I brought at the time was that we were listening to a lot of Roc City and they had mixed tapes they had done. So i told Banky that if we wanted the music to go far out music had to align with that. Some of that is what we used to play to WizKid at the time and asked him to find the middle ground because he couldn't do all dancehall because he wasn't a Jamaican."