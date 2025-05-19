Popular British model Eva Apio has got social media talking after fervently denying claims that she dated Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake.

It all began on Sunday, May 16, 2025, when an X user shared a picture of the pair taken in Paris where they strutted in matching outfits. In his caption, he wrote, “Asake and his girlfriend, Eva Apio.”

The post went viral, garnering reactions from social media users, with many showing their support of the union.

However, Apio swiftly replied to the viral post and shut the dating rumours down, stating firmly, “I was never his girlfriend.”

Her response, though short, set social media ablaze and left many in disbelief and it soon went viral as well and had people divided over the nature of her relationship with Asake. While many were surprised, others criticised the tendency to jump to conclusions based on public appearances.

See reactions below:

Nigerians sef. You people really thought Eva dated Asake? Because of photoshoot?

Nigeria men are too funny, you people really thought they dated fr😂

What is going on here, why you dey deny am and you guys wore the same clothes

Why is this simple tweet causing such an uproar.

When you people see a man and a woman together, just because they’re young & free. You will assume they’re into a ROMANTIC relationship. Some might just be friends, helping themselves. Not every relationship has to be CONSUMMATED.

Everybody denying my baby why

Why are people always assuming that he’s in a relationship with any lady he’s with?