I lost all motivation during the divorce - Toke Makinwa’s ex-husband’s old clip resurfaces

A resurfaced clip of Maje Ayida, fitness entrepreneur and ex-husband of Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa, has reignited conversations around their highly publicised divorce.

In the video recorded during a Harvesters church service in 2023, Ayida recounts how the fallout from the divorce left him emotionally drained and socially withdrawn and the emotional toll it took on him.

I went through a divorce that resulted in me being in the press a lot. It was well publicised divorce, and it left me feeling very alone, I withdrew from society. I was ashamed of my situation, my self-esteem was affected and I was ashamed of what I had done to my family name. Legacy is important to me.

The former wellness coach, who was married to Makinwa for about three years before their split in 2017, revealed he struggled with depression and professional setbacks during the period.

I went into hiding and didn't want to interact with anyone and I found it difficult to work. I lost all motivation and had no incentive to get up in the morning. I lost opportunities and business deals because I was living in hopeless. I checked out of life for a year to regroup.

The resurfacing of this clip has sparked fresh commentary on social media, especially in light of previous interviews where Makinwa detailed her side of the marriage’s collapse.